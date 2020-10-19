Thomas Claude Ellis Jr, Rockwood

Mr. Thomas Claude Ellis Jr, age 95 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Mr. Ellis was a WWII veteran, serving in the U.S. Army. He retired after 30 years of service with Bellsouth in 1981. He loved UT Sports. He was truly a great Father, Husband, and Grandfather. He is preceded in death by his father; Thomas Claude Ellis Sr; Mother: ; Grandmother: Molly Reeves; and sister: Mary Lou Aldridge.

He is survived by:

Wife of 72 years: Tillie Ellis of Rockwood, TN

Sons: Thomas Charles Ellis (Rocio) of Boca Raton, FL

Rick Ellis (Linda) of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Will Wright (Tuyen) of Knoxville, TN

Kimberly Smith (Ed) of Shelby, NC

Kelley Rice (Brian) of Knoxville, TN

Savanna Ellis of Rockwood, TN

Great-Grandchildren: Cat Vy

And one baby boy due in two weeks

Several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 19th, 2020 from 6:30-7:30 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Memorial Service will follow at 7:30 with Rick Ellis officiating. A private interment will be held at a later date.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Thomas Claude Ellis Jr.

