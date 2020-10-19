George Thomas “Tommy” Childs, Harriman

Mr. George Thomas “Tommy” Childs, age 77 of Harriman, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was a member of Childs Memorial Baptist Church and Rockwood Lodge #403 F&AM. Tommy was saved at a young age while attending Vacation Bible School at Childs Memorial Baptist Church and was baptized in the Emory River. He was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting and fishing. But most of all, he was a loving and devoted husband, a spectacular father, and a doting grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Jesse Wayne and Oma Kay Hicks Childs.

One sister: Mary Ruth Gober.

And his in-laws: G.P. and Lorene Luffman.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 52 years: Betty Luffman Childs.

One son and daughter-in-law: Steve and Joanne Childs of Harriman.

Two daughters and sons-in-law: Connie and Randy Massingill of Rockwood, and Gina and Eric Griffis of Harriman.

Eight grandchildren: Charity and Devan Angelo, Cameron and Kimmie Massingill, Blake Childs, Isiah Griffis, Logan and Chase Massingill, and Nathan and Sam Ledford.

One soon to arrive great grandson: Jaxon Thomas Massingill.

Two brothers and sisters-in-law: Jesse Wayne and Margaret Childs, Jr., and Andy and Dena Childs.

Six sisters and three brothers-in-law: Nan Cody, Marilyn Donatelli, Nora Sue and Don Long, Carolyn and Tommy Howard, Dot Childs, and Christy and Larry Milam.

Two honorary sons: Tim Hawn and Todd Wicks.

A special fishing buddy: Wayne McGee, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Tuesday October 20, 2020 at Childs Memorial Baptist Church from 3:00 to 5:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 5:00 PM with Rev. Tim Shelton, Rev. Don Long, Rev. Ronnie Clark, and Rev. Jeff Waldrop officiating. Interment will follow in Childs Memorial Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Childs family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

