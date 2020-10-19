Jessica Grace Jarnagin, Knoxville

Ms. Jessica Grace Jarnagin, age 32, passed away at her home in West Knoxville on Friday, October 16, 2020. Jessica, who was of the Baptist faith, was most importantly a born-again believer. She was an accomplished piano player and loved music. Aside from her love of music, Jessica loved arts and crafts. She loved spending time with her family, spending a lot of time with her special aunt, Cheryl “Sissy” Angel. She was so proud to be engaged to the love of her life Kaleb McDonald. Jessica was the type of person who had a heart for the “disadvantaged” and the “underdogs” of life.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents: Chester and Mary Jarnagin.

Her maternal grandmother: Wanda Jane Angel.

And her uncle: Donald Jarnagin.

She is survived by the love of her life: Kaleb McDonald

Her parents: Dennis and Veda Jarnagin

Several aunts and uncles: Cheryl Angel, Brenda Bond of Dayton, OH, Janice Williams and Sherry Clowers of Maryville, TN, Glenna and Melvin Page of Kingston, TN, Mike and Sharon Jarnagin of Harriman, TN, Richard Hall of Harriman, TN, and Gary and Tammy Jarnagin of Crossville, TN.

Her fiancé’s parents: Eddie and Lynett White

And a host of other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will honor Ms. Jessica’s wishes. The arrangements will remain private.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Jarnagin family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

