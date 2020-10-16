Due to COVID-19 Harriman High to Go Virtual Until 10/27/20

Harriman High School officials say because of an increase in COVID-19 cases and out of an abundance of caution, all students will be placed in a remote learning program until October 27, 2020. The move is to prevent further cases while the school is deeply disinfected. Teachers will report to school as usual to allow students to connect and ask questions similar to the current “Remote Learning Fridays”. Officials apologize for any inconvenience this may cause families.

