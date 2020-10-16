Verizon provides $50,000 grant for new Zoom Rooms at Roane State Community College

Brad Jones 8 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 76 Views

The Roane State Foundation recently received a $50,000 grant from Verizon. The grant is called “ZOOMING Our Way Into Education and will fund new Zoom rooms at Roane State’s Cumberland, Roane, Oak Ridge and Knox County campuses.

The new Zoom rooms will allow Roane State to expand learning opportunities, including online training, as the college continues to expand its offerings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the Knox County Center for Health Sciences, for example, the availability of Zoom technology will allow the classroom experience to be delivered to students remotely if they are unable to come to campus due to COVID-19 concerns.

“This is particularly important to our nursing program classes,” explained Dr. Patricia Jenkins, Dean of Health Sciences at Roane State. “These courses can be very hands-on and the classroom discussions create a rich learning environment. This technology will allow students to still be active participants in class even when they are not able to attend in person.”

The added Zoom room at the Knox County location is also expected to help RSCC provide more non-credit continuing healthcare education courses that will assist rural EMS providers with meeting licensure renewal requirements.

“By making renewal opportunities available virtually, we can help EMS providers meet critical needs where staffing is already limited,” said Kirk Harris, Director of RSCC’s Center for Health Sciences. “It will also cut down the travel time and costs. Participants in these classes will be able to access all of the required hours of classes via Zoom.”

In Cumberland County, the new technology will help meet additional needs for academic classes on campus while also allowing Roane State to provide unique courses to entrepreneur and small business clients through the Cumberland Business Incubator (CBI).

“The Zoom room will allow us to serve emerging entrepreneurs and existing entrepreneurs who would otherwise not be able to travel to the CBI for classes,” added Holly Hanson, Director of the Cumberland County Campus and the site’s Cumberland Business Incubator. “The assistance we can provide may be the difference-maker as small businesses in our region continue to be impacted by the pandemic.”

Roane State is a two-year college providing transfer programs, career-preparation programs and continuing education. Founded in 1971, the college has locations in Roane, Campbell, Cumberland, Fentress, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, and Scott counties as well as a branch campus in Oak Ridge. For more information, visit www.roanestate.edu or call (865) 882-4554.

Remember, eligible adults can now attend Roane State tuition-free with the new Reconnect grant. Learn more at www.roanestate.edu/reconnect.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

TENNESSEE HEMP GROWERS GET ANOTHER YEAR TO TRANSITION TO FEDERAL PROGRAM

NASHVILLE – Hemp growers in Tennessee will have more time to adjust to federal Domestic …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: