Margie Goans Harding, 99

Margie Goans Harding went home to be with her Lord and Savior, on October 7, 2020, at the age of 99 years, one month and two days—a long full life. Margie was the oldest of five brothers and sisters and is survived by one sister Mary Kathryn Dillow, two children: Ronnie Harding of Forth Worth, Texas and Tere Watkins of Cypress, Texas; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Margie was proudly a ‘preacher’s wife’. She was predeceased by her husband Paul D. Harding who pastored churches throughout Tennessee and Alabama; including South Clinton Baptist Church.

Margie graduated from Carson Newman College and received a Masters Degree from University of Tennessee. Her work history includes not only Oak Ridge National Labs, Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Ala., Executive Director of the Clinton Housing Authority, but also various school teaching opportunities including Carson Newman College and Union University.

She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Clinton, where she taught Sunday School for 30 years. Clinton was always her home, but in her last few years, she lived in Texas to be closer to her surviving family members.

She will be missed by the lives that she touched in her 99 years here on this earth.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 11-1PM with the funeral service to follow at 1:00PM with Ronnie Harding officiating. Margie’s interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com

