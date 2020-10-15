Clinton Police Department Warns of Warrant Scam

The Clinton Police Department took to social media on Wednesday to alert the public to a familiar, but all-too-common scam.

CPD says they have recently received reports from citizens about phone calls from a number that appears on their caller ID as the CPD’s non-emergency line (865-457-3112) thanks to “spoofing” technology.

When the intended victim answers the phone, the caller then tells them that they have an active warrant out for their arrest, but can avoid going to jail if they meet with officers at a local address, with cash, to pay their alleged fines.

The Clinton Police Department stresses that neither they, nor any other law enforcement agency, will call to tell you that there is a warrant for your arrest. As the post points out, “those matters are handled via paper documentation, typically served in person by a uniformed officer.”

CPD says that you can obtain warrant information, in person with a valid ID, at the police station at 125 West Broad Street.

CPD also reminds everyone to “never, ever agree to meet someone at a strange address, especially someone who calls and demands cash payment.”

