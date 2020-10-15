3300+ vote on Day One of early voting in Anderson

Early voting for the November 3rd election began on Wednesday in Tennessee and will continue through October 29th.

In Anderson County, 3355 people cast ballots in local, state and federal races on day one. Anderson County residents can vote early at the Anderson County Fair Association Building at 218 Nave Street in Clinton, the Midtown Community Center (a.k.a. The Wildcat Den) at 102 Robertsville Road in Oak Ridge and the North Anderson Government Office on the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center at 3310 Andersonville Highway. Early voting hours in Anderson County will be weekdays from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 12 noon.

For information on casting a ballot in Anderson County, visit www.acelect.com.



In Campbell County, early voting will be held at the Election

Commission office in Jacksboro (129 Church Alley) Mondays through

Thursdays from 9am to 4 pm, Fridays from 9 am to 7 pm and

Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm. You can also vote at the Jellico

Municipal Building (410 S. Main Street) Mondays through Thursdays

from 9 am to 2 pm, Fridays from 2 to 7 pm and Saturdays from 9 am

to 1 pm.

For more, visit www.campbellelections.com.

