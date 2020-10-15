City of Oak Ridge Electric Department partners with TVA to donate additional $10,000 to ADFAC

Brad Jones 9 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 75 Views

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Oct. 15, 2020) – The City of Oak Ridge Electric Department is proud to announce that it has partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority to award an additional $10,000 to Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC) to help the local community during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The funds will be used to help meet the essential needs of the residents of Oak Ridge, including rent, housing and utilities. This donation is in addition to the $10,000 that was donated to ADFAC back in April.

“These funds have been able to assist more than 160 households in Oak Ridge since March, with much needed assistance paying for utilities and rent,” said Oak Ridge Electric Director Jack Suggs. “We are very grateful for this opportunity and hope it reduces the potential for things like utility termination and eviction.”

ADFAC has operated under the motto of “neighbors helping neighbors” for more than 33 years. That motto has never been more appropriate than now as our community faces the effects of COVID-19.

“With these funds, we have been able to help Oak Ridge families pay utility bills and rent after furloughs and missed work due to coronavirus-related quarantines,” said ADFAC Executive Director Annie Cacheiro. “This partnership is important to our community. Whether loss of employment or illness – COVID-19 has affected many people living near the poverty line.”

Funding from the City of Oak Ridge will be matched by TVA’s COVID-19 Community Care Fund, which helps local power companies meet immediate needs in their communities by providing matching funds for local initiatives addressing hardships created by this pandemic.

For additional information about the City of Oak Ridge, see OakRidgeTN.gov. For assistance, the ADFAC Client Application can be found at ADFAC.org. Completed forms can be emailed to [email protected]. ADFAC can be reached at (865) 483-6028. For additional information about TVA, see TVA.gov.

# # #

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

COVID-19 Update with Roane County Executive Ron Woody

Hello, this is Ron Woody with a Thursday, October 15th 9:00 a.m. update of Covid …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: