Chattanooga Central at Anderson County – Week 9

Tomorrow night one of the oldest football programs in the state of Tennessee, actually the 4th oldest, comes to Clinton to take on the Mavericks of Anderson County.

The school is Chattanooga Central which began playing football in 1907 and they have one of the coolest nicknames in all of high school sports, they are the Purple Pounders. Although the original name was the Purple Warriors, but after a good year in the 1930’s, a local sportswriter wrote about how they pounded all their opponents and thus the name, “Purple Pounders”

This program was very strong in the 50’s and 60’s but has had very little success since then.

On the other-hand, Anderson County is only in their 39th season as a program and has been successful over the years. They are currently on a 4-year, 21-game Region winning streak. They have yet to lose to a Region 3 – 4A opponent since moving there in 2017.

Averaging 38.6 points per game while only giving up 10 points per game, plus the fact that Anderson County is 5-0 all-time versus Chattanooga Central gives the home standing Mavericks the upper hand.

However, they don’t play football games on paper, so we will have to line them up and see what happens on the OEB Law Game of the Week on BBBTV12.com.

The fireworks show is worth tuning in for as they will be paying tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen, so tune in at 7pm with the kickoff at 7:30pm.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

