COVID-19 Update with Roane County Executive Ron Woody

Brad Jones 10 hours ago

Hello, this is Ron Woody with a Thursday, October 15th 9:00 a.m. update of Covid numbers of Wednesday, October 14th.

It’s good to say that there is not much change in our numbers compared to the Regions.

The comparison of adjacent counties are as follows:
 Morgan County ranks #1 as if they had a population of 100,000. The actual positive cases are 380 which, gives us a comparison number of 1,775.
 Anderson County ranks #2 with 1,463 actual positives and a comparison number of 1,901.
 Roane County ranks #3 with 1,111 actual positive cases and a comparison number of 2,081.

All of our surrounding counties are ranking the same as last reported.

One thing that I have noticed on the data is that the total numbers comparing populations of 100,000 in some counties are closer together. The spread of numbers appears to be getting tighter in some cases which could change the future ranking.

Now, the question we try to ask is, why are some counties doing better than others and if so, why?

Three Regional counties have mask mandates. Knox County which has 11,257 positive cases, converts to 2,394 if they had a population of 100,000 instead of 470,000. Knox County ranks #6.

The other mask mandated counties are Hamblen and Sevier. These Regional counties have a 100,000 population comparison number greater than 3,000 cases.

Here are Roane County’s numbers:
 39% of the county population has been tested
 5.28% of the tests have been positive
 2% of the population has tested positive
 6 deaths
 162 active cases of 1,111 positives which means 943 are considered recovered
 36 hospitalizations since March 1st

We still need to social distance when possible. Wear your facial covering/mask when in public. Practice good health hygiene and stay home when sick.

Thank you for tuning in.

