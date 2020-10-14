Carl Lawrence Cardwell, Newton, NC

Carl Lawrence Cardwell, age 93, of Abernathy Laurels, Newton, NC went home to be with his Lord and his wife on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was born March 30, 1927 in Knoxville TN. U.S. Army Veteran of WWII, that served in Italy. Retired from Western Electric/ AT&T in North Carolina after 33 years of service. Carl’s family, in-laws of USA and Sweden, nieces, nephews and friends all admired him for his generosity of love, hospitality and helping hand. Founding member and Deacon of North Point Baptist Church of Winston-Salem, NC. Board member of Winston-Salem Rescue Mission. Active supporter of many political campaigns. When not serving his community, Carl enjoyed outdoor hobby time beekeeping, orchard, gardening, gun shooting, fishing and hunting.



Preceded in death by wife of 69 years, Roberta Jackson Cardwell; grandson Tomas Cardwell; daughter-in-law Helene Cardwell; parents, David and Ida Cardwell; sisters, Della Harmon, Florena Cardwell, Reva Cardwell, Lucille McCarter and Beatrice French Johnson; brothers, Reford Cardwell (infant), Edgar Cardwell and David Cardwell.

Those left to cherish his memory are;

Sons: Dale Cardwell of Charleston, SC

Charles Cardwell and wife Alison of Waxhaw, NC

Mark Cardwell and wife Amy of Denver, NC

Grandchildren: Erik Cardwell, Tony Cardwell, David Cardwell, Audrey Cardwell, Joshua Cardwell and Sam Cardwell.

A memorial service to celebrate Carl’s life along with his wife Roberta will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM at North Point Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, NC. Pastor Skip Furrow will officiate.

An outside graveside service for Mr. Cardwell will be held Saturday at 12:00 pm at Estes Cemetery, Eldon Justice Ln (off Rock Bridge Rd), Coalfield, TN, with open-casket viewing available 11:45 to 12:00 pm.

Memorials may be made to North Point Baptist Church, 4980 University Parkway, Winston Salem, NC 27106 or Abernathy Laurels, 102 Leonard Avenue, Newton, NC 28658.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

