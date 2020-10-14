Jessie Bell Jones, Harriman

Mrs. Jessie Bell Jones passed peacefully at home, with her family by her side, on Saturday, October 10th at the age of 91.

Born on August 25, 1929, Mrs. Jones was a native and lifelong resident of Harriman, TN. She served faithfully as a member of the New Century United Methodist Church for her entire life honoring God as a lay delegate for many years, an active participant in the New Century United Methodist Women’s ministry and as a Busy Bee Leader with the Church youth. In her professional and civic life, she worked more than 40 years with the Harriman City Schools and was active with the American Legion Post #232 Women’s Auxiliary and the 24thWomen’s Infantry Auxiliary.

Mrs. Jones is preceded in death by her parents: Ethel Coffin Moseley and Carlton E. Moseley, Sr.; sisters: Ruth Moseley, Juanita Harper, and Jeanette Hill; Brothers: Carlton Moseley, Jr. and Robert Moseley; Son: David Jones; Granddaughters: Jessica Thorpe and Tiffany Jones; Son-in-law: Charles “Duke” Thorpe, III; and Mother-in-law: Annie Jane Jones.

She is survived by:

Husband:​​Reverend Clyde A. Jones of Harriman, TN

Daughters:​​Anise Jones Thorpe of Kissimmee, FL

​​​Portia Jones of Knoxville, TN

​​​Chrystal Jones of Harriman, TN

Son:​​​George Roberts (Pat) of Montgomery, AL

Sister:​​​Norma Bazel of Harriman, TN

Daughter-in-law:​Felita Jones of Atlanta, GA

Grandchildren:​Jacquelin Thorpe of Kissimmee, FL

​​​Shay Jones (Karima) of Atlanta, GA

Elliott Thorpe of Kissimmee, FL

Fourgreat grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and loving family.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 17th, 2020 from 11:oo am – 1:00 pm ET in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm with the Reverends Gary Atwater and Willie Gallaher officiating. Graveside and interment service will conclude the celebration at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN.

The family requests that anyone in attendance PLEASE wear a mask. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Evans Mortuary.

