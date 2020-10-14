Janice Kay Farmer, Petros

Mrs. Janice Kay Farmer, age 67 of Petros, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was a member of the Sunbright Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Anzel and Vena Bea Keathley Lowe.

Her half-sister: Lois Byrge.

Her half-brother: Carl Lowe.

And her ex-husband: Edwin Farmer, Jr.

She is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law: Jeanine and Daniel Jones of Harriman, and Roxanne Farmer of Petros.

Her son: Tobey Farmer and his companion Rhonda Hamby of Petros.

One sister and brother-in-law: Diane and Michael Reynolds of Oakdale.

Two brothers and one sister-in-law: Allen and Doris Lowe, and Thomas Lowe all of the Stephens community.

Three grandchildren: Josey and Jesse Jones, and Kobey Farmer.

Along with a host of other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Friday, October 16, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Jerry Robbins officiating. Graveside services will be Saturday morning at 11:00 AM in the Union Cemetery in the Joyner community.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the Farmer family.

