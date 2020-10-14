Former Oak Ridge Coach Emory Hale to Speak at Central Baptist on October 22nd

Coach Emory Hale (Courtesy of the
Oak Ridger)

Former Oak Ridge state champion football coach, Emory Hale, will be speaking at Central Baptist Church on Thursday, October 22nd at 6:00 PM.  Coach Hale, a 1991 Oak Ridge sports Hall of Fame inductee, coached the Oak Ridge Wildcat football team from 1969 to 1980 with a record of 112-23. He led the Wildcats to become state champions in 1975 and back-to-back in 1979 and 1980.  “The Big E”, as he was known, coached teams known for their outstanding execution and ability to beat physically superior teams.  He was known to be an influential leader, both on and off the field, having been the force behind the Oak Ridge chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.  He will be speaking to the current wildcat team on the subject of “Living Life as a Champion”.  Anyone in the Oak Ridge community is invited to attend.

Courtesy of the Oak Ridge High School Sports Hall-of-Fame

Central Baptist Church is located behind the high school at 130 Providence Road.  Doors will open to the community at 5:30 with program to begin at 6:00.  The church has a seating capacity of over 1,100, so social distancing will be available and encouraged.  For questions or for more information, please contact the church office at 865-483-7495.   www.orcbc.org

