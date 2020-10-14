October Sky Festival This Saturday

This coming Saturday, October 17th, the annual October Sky Fall Festival will go on as planned it Oliver Springs. The Historical Society had doubts earlier in the year but now the response from vendors has been outstanding with over 100 to attend. The annual Festival takes place at Arrowhead Park right off of Kingston Street in Oliver Springs behind the High School, starting at 10 and they’ll go till 4. There will plenty of fun for the entire family and there is no admission. The Festival, one of the biggest in the area, is sanctioned by and provided by the Oliver Springs Historical Society as a way for them to raise money to maintain the history of Oliver Springs. For information call Teresa Hall at 865 -591-5755.
