Old Airport Road Rockwood blocked by tractor trailer incident Monday Morning

The Old Airport Road in Rockwood to the top of the mountain was closed Monday morning due to a Tractor trailer that attempted to make it up the narrow road way. Police department officials tell us that a tractor trailer slid off the roadway in a sharp curve caused the entire roadway to be blocked. Rockwood police blocked off the road until a wrecker could get the big rigs trailer wheels back up on the road. The big truck allegedly followed its GPS after the interstate eastbound was blocked and then that driver not knowing the road went down the Old Airport Road which is not recommended for big trucks, that’s the reason for the Road being closed about 3 hours. No injuries were reported.

