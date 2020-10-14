Emergency responders and law enforcement respond to mobile home fire on Ferguson Lane Tuesday

Several Fire Apparatus were sent to 115 Ferguson Lane Lot 5 on Tuesday, just before 11am, to a mobile home that had filled up with smoke. Quick response by Emergency Management and Midtown fire, were able to get to the source before any major damage. No injuries reported at the scene. The
exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

