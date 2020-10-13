Ruby Jean Phillips, Sweetwater

Ruby Jean Phillips, age 92 of Sweetwater, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Sweetwater Hospital. Ruby was born In Anderson County on March 08, 1928 to the late Milas Martin and Minnie Parks. Ruby was of the Baptist Faith and attended Batty Baptist Church. She loved to sing, Dance, and she loved animals.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Husband Ira Paul Phillips, Son Ricky Paul Phillips, brothers: Loyal, Theo, and Roy Martin, sisters: Dorothy Loving and Beatrice Sharp.

Survivors include:

Daughters                            Vicky Jones Miller & Jack                                               Powell

                                                Tina J. Hughes & Walter Simmons                               Sweetwater

Sister                                     Zella Brady                                                                          Lake City

 Nieces                                  Brenda & Mariuce Walker                                                Oliver springs

                                                Doris Ann Hill & Gene Hill                                               Mississippi

Grandchildren                     Darrell Wayne Phillips

                                                Michael Phillips

                                                Bobby Phillips

                                                Christina Patterson

                                                Tiffany Harris

                                                Brandon Miller

                                                Amy Uribe

Great Grand children        Brenden Phillips, Hali Phillips, Savannah Patterson, Tyler Patterson, Jardon Uribe, Travis Uribe, Mya Hendricks, Crimson Crowley, Jardon Phillips, Kiley Phillips

Great Great Grandchildren         Adileigh, Milligh, Kira, Kayde    

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Norton officiating.

Interment: Family and friends will meet Wednesday October 14, 2020 at 12:15PM at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel to go in procession for an 1:00PM burial at the Leach Cemetery in Lake City.

