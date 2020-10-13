Redford Norman Jr, Kingston

Redford Norman Jr. age 81 of Kingston passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his home.

Redford was of the Baptist Faith and was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a graduate of U. T. of Chattanooga and a member of the Masonic Lodge. Redford retired from T.V.A.

Preceded in death by wife Gloria Choate Norman. Parents, Redford and Carrie Davis Rogers Norman.

Survived by daughters: Renee Maynard of Crossville, TN

Ronda Maggard of Philadelphia, TN

Rita Stout and Carrie Norman both of Kingston, TN

Half-sisters Layna and Londa Oswald of Dayton, OH

Five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:30 pm Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Graveside to follow at 3:00 pm in Kingston Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Michael Dunn Center.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Norman Family.

