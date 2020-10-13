Bewitching Beasts! At the UT Gardens

A Virtual Halloween Festival for Kids

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Far from spooky, most nocturnal animals are fuzzy friends that help keep balance in nature. These amazing creatures are celebrated each year through the Bewitching Beasts event presented by the UT Gardens, Knoxville, and this year the event is going virtual.

The event will still feature fun crafts and opportunities to learn about bewitching beasts, all from the comfort of our own homes. This year’s event will also include favorite creatures of the UT Gardens staff. After registering, participants may pick up an event kit from the gardens. Then, on Halloween, October 31, participants will receive links to several videos posted online for craft instructions and educational content.

A costume photo contest is also available for participants. From Friday, October 30, to Sunday, November 1, participants can visit the UT Gardens in costume and take photos in various locations setup for the event. Participants who submit photos by 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, will receive a special prize from the UT Gardens.

Advance registration is required and the deadline to register is October 20. Event registration is $8 per person or $24 for a group of four. Each registration includes an event kit with craft supplies.

Please contact Derrick Stowell, UT Gardens educator, at [email protected] or 865-974-7151 or register online at tiny.utk.edu/virtualbb2020.

This program is sponsored by Allergy and Asthma Affiliates, Allergy Asthma and Sinus Center and the University of Tennessee Federal Credit Union.

The UT Gardens includes plant collections located in Knoxville, Jackson and Crossville. Designated as the official botanical garden for the State of Tennessee, the collections are part of the UT Institute of Agriculture. The Gardens’ mission is to foster appreciation, education and stewardship of plants through garden displays, educational programs and research trials. The Gardens are open during all seasons and free to the public. For more information, see the Gardens website: utia.tennessee.edu/state-botanical-garden.

