PUBLIC NOTICE OF ELECTRONIC MEETING

Brad Jones 6 hours ago Community Leave a comment 73 Views

PLEASE TAKE NOTE that the North East Tennessee Railroad Authority, comprised of representatives from Anderson, Campbell and Scott Counties, has scheduled a virtual meeting Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 1 p.m., for the purpose of discussing issues surrounding a potential project.

In accordance with Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 16 regarding limiting gatherings to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and allowing public meetings to be conducted by electronic means, THE MEETING WILL BE CONDUCTED WITH MEMBERS PARTICIPATING ELECTRONICALLY and can be viewed by members of the public at:

North East Tennessee Rail Authority Meeting 
Thu, Oct 22, 2020 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM (EDT)

Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/559383261

You can also dial in using your phone. 
(For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)

United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679 
– One-touch: tel:+18668994679,,559383261#

United States: +1 (571) 317-3116 
– One-touch: tel:+15713173116,,559383261#

Access Code: 559-383-261

New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/559383261

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

MEETING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Budget and Finance Committee will meet on Wednesday, September …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: