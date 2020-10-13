PUBLIC NOTICE OF ELECTRONIC MEETING

PLEASE TAKE NOTE that the North East Tennessee Railroad Authority, comprised of representatives from Anderson, Campbell and Scott Counties, has scheduled a virtual meeting Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 1 p.m., for the purpose of discussing issues surrounding a potential project.

In accordance with Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 16 regarding limiting gatherings to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and allowing public meetings to be conducted by electronic means, THE MEETING WILL BE CONDUCTED WITH MEMBERS PARTICIPATING ELECTRONICALLY and can be viewed by members of the public at:

North East Tennessee Rail Authority Meeting

Thu, Oct 22, 2020 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM (EDT)

Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/559383261

You can also dial in using your phone.

(For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)

United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679

– One-touch: tel:+18668994679,,559383261#

United States: +1 (571) 317-3116

– One-touch: tel:+15713173116,,559383261#

Access Code: 559-383-261

New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/559383261

