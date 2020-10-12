Ruby (Bunny) Reed Standridge Presley, Sweetwater

Ruby (Bunny) Reed Standridge Presley, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was a member of First Baptist Church Sweetwater.

She was preceded in death by husbands: Hugh Callaway Standridge, father of her children; Gordon Lee Presley; parents: Willie and Mildred Reed; sister and brother-in-law: June (J.D.) Presley, of Ten Mile.

She is survived by sons: Hugh (Tammy) Standridge; Mark (Vanessia) Standridge; grandchildren: Alison (Jack) Pounds, of Fredericksburg, Jacob (Tracey) Standridge, of Sweetwater, Ethan Standridge, of Sweetwater; brother: Bill (Mary) Reed, of Morrison, TN; aunt: Eula Coleman, of Sweetwater; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will meet on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at West View Cemetery for a 2 p.m. graveside with Dr. Leonard Markam officiating.

