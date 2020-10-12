Beverly Bourgeois passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020. She went home to join her husband Harold, her mother Martha Bell, her father Charles, and her brothers and sisters who have gone before her. She was surrounded by her children and close friend Carl.

Beverly was dearly loved by her children and was very proud of them. She lived a great life, surrounded by people she loved.

Beverly leaves behind her three children: Ellen Carol Monroe, Benny Lee Lucas, Jr., and Candida Dawn Metcalf. She also leaves behind 6 stepchildren who she always considered her own: Carl Mackey, Jr, Tracey Mackey, Kimberly Mackey, Carl Douglas Mackey, Lisa Von Bush, and Jennifer Bourgeois, 6 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren Also, left behind three sisters Theresa Dolin, Sissy Williams, and Jodie Speers. Her puppy, baby girl. And, many many many dear friends.

Beverly left this world with more love than anyone could ever wish for. Her children will always cherish her for who she was, what she gave them, and what she stood for in this world.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Monday, October 12, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Monday, October 12, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Stanley Hawkins officiating.

