Janet R. Smith, Rockwood

Janet R. Smith, age 67 of Rockwood, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was born on August 16th, 1953. Janet was an artist, scientist, and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. She was also the author of “One Gift of Grace, My Path Through to the Other Side of Disease”. She is preceded in death by her parents: Jack F. Smith Sr. & Rosalie Graves Smith. She is survived by:

Brothers:​​Jack F. Smith Jr of Smyrna, GA (Kelly)

​​​Larry N. Smith M.D. of Gainesville, FL (Susie)

Sisters:​​Laura N. Smith of Rockwood, TN

​​​Rebecca S. Smith of Dunwoody, GA

Nephews and Nieces: Sarah K. Smith, Jack F. Smith III, Nelson A. Smith, Travis B. Smith, Dylan W. Smith

Cousins:​​Mary Kau of Rockwood, TN

​​​Gary Smith of Kingston, TN

​​​Nancy Smith Pack of Rockwood & Franklin, TN

​​​Louis A. Smith of Lenoir City, TN

​​​Debbie Pemberton, Crossville, TN

​​​C.W. Pemberton Jr. of Crossville, TN

​​​Mark Pemberton of Dayton, TN

The family will meet at Evans Mortuary on Saturday, October 24th, 2020 for a memorial service at 2:00 pm ET in the chapel with Chaplain Jeff Sledge officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the PAN Foundation. The PAN Foundation is a 501(c) (3) that helps patients pay for out-of-pocket costs, such as deductibles, co-pays, and coinsurance, travel expenses and health insurance premiums. www.panfoundation.org

