Leona Miller, Oakdale

Mrs. Leona Miller, of Oakdale, went home to be with the Lord on Friday October 9, 2020 at Roane Medical Center. She was a devout Christian and member of Westside Baptist Church in Oakdale.

She is preceded in death by her parents Golden and Virginia Spears. Brothers Mose Workman, Jesse Spears, and Clen Spears. Sisters Emma-Jean Spears and Nancy Spears.

She is survived by her loving husband of over 57 years James Miller. Daughters Brenda (Blaine) Reed of Oakdale and Linda (Marty) LaRue of Wartburg. Grandchildren James Larue, Jennifer (Brent) Hamby of Oliver Springs, and Heather Reed of Oakdale. She is also survived by her two great grandchildren Emma Hamby and Aiden Lloyd who were her pride and joy.

The family will receive friends Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with Bro. George Waldo officiating. Graveside services will be Monday October 12, 2020 in the Crab Orchard Cemetery in Oakdale.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Miller family.

