Charles B. McCarroll, Harriman

Mr. Charles B. McCarroll, age 85, of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at River Grove Health and Rehabilitation.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Fannie Mae Pickard McCarroll.

His parents: Jim and Lydia McCarroll.

One brother: Tommy McCarroll.

And one step-daughter: Charlene Wright.

He is survived by one step-daughter: Sue Fike of Ft. Payne, AL.

One step-son: David Hill of Coalfield.

One niece: Tammy McCarroll.

And two step-grandchildren: Sidney “Sid” Northrup and Vince Northrup.

Family and friends will meet at 1:00 PM Saturday October 10, 2020 at Swan Pond Cemetery for graveside services.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the McCarroll family.

