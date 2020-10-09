Audrey Dale Hawkins, Clinton

Audrey Dale Hawkins, age 49 of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his residence. Audrey was born March 12, 1971 in Lake City, Tennessee to Lloyd D. Hawkins and Marie Martin Hawkins. Audrey was a truck driver for Emmit Construction. He was of the Baptist Faith and a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church. Audrey enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and horseback riding. In addition to his father, Audrey is preceded in death by his grandparents.
Survivors include:
Mother Marie Hawkins of Clinton, Tennessee
Son Michael Hawkins of LaFollette, Tennessee
Daughter Audrea Jennifer Hawkins of Karns, Tennessee
Brother Dennis Hillard of Lake City, Tennessee
Sister Angie (RJ) Daugherty of Knoxville, Tennessee
Grandchildren Amber Daniel and Trey Daniel
Stella Tucker
Lane Hawkins and Tianna Hawkins
1 Niece
2 Nephews
Special Friends Bobby and Rhonda Jenkins
And a host of other relatives and friends.
Pall Bearers Michael Hawkins
Joshua, Joseph, and RJ Daugherty
Dennis Hillard
Larry Burton
Visitation: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Monday, October 12, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: 3:00 PM, Monday, October 12, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment: To follow funeral service at Leach Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee.