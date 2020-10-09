DOE Cleanup Update

OREM and UCOR hit a milestone achievement in September by completing the final demolition project at ETTP. Also learn how technology is changing how crews move dirt at the site, and catch up our recent outreach with the National Cleanup Workshop and virtual town hall meetings.
Tags DOE Cleanup East Tennessee Technology Park ETTP OREM UCOR update
