Fire in Midtown leaves family displaced

Around 10 pm last night (October 8, 2020), several fire agencies rushed to a structure fire at 3024 Roane State Highway in Midtown, just behind the former Bowling alley. When Midtown fire personnel arrived on the scene, they saw heavy smoke coming from the attic area of the single-story dwelling. All family occupants were able to get out safely. The Red Cross was sent there to assist the family with a place to stay for a couple of days. Other fire agencies who assisted were, from West Roane County, Harriman fire, and Hazmat. The fire was under control within 45 minutes of the arrival of the first truck on scene. The exact cause is not known, at this time, but they believe it started in the attic area as that’s where the initial smoke was coming from upon arrival. No injuries were reported.
