Fire in Midtown leaves family displaced

Brad Jones 31 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 59 Views

Around 10 pm last night (October 8, 2020), several fire agencies rushed to a structure fire at 3024 Roane State Highway in Midtown, just behind the former Bowling alley. When Midtown fire personnel arrived on the scene, they saw heavy smoke coming from the attic area of the single-story dwelling.  All family occupants were able to get out safely. The Red Cross was sent there to assist the family with a place to stay for a couple of days. Other fire agencies who assisted were, from West Roane County, Harriman fire, and Hazmat. The fire was under control within 45 minutes of the arrival of the first truck on scene. The exact cause is not known, at this time, but they believe it started in the attic area as that’s where the initial smoke was coming from upon arrival. No injuries were reported.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

MEDIC Regional Blood Center Earns AABB Accreditation

Knoxville, Tenn. – MEDIC Regional Blood Center has been granted AABB accreditation for Donor Center …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: