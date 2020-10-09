COVID-19 Update for Roane County

COVID-19 Update

Hello, this is Ron Woody, Roane County Executive, with a Thursday afternoon, October 8th update.

There has not been much change since our last update. Outside of our numbers, our positives continue to climb from single digits to lower, mid-teens each day.

Our numbers as of today, October 8th are as follows:
 Total Tested-19,714- 36.6% of the Roane County Population
 Total Positives- 1,010 or 5%
 36 hospitalizations
 6 deaths
 106 active cases
 898 recoveries

The adjoining counties’ ranking is as if the counties had a population of 100,000, allowing equal comparison:

County Positives Equivalent Ranking
Morgan 355 1,659 1st
Anderson 1,350 1,754 2nd
Roane 1,010 1,892 3rd
Meigs 250 2,151 4th
Knox 10,393 2,210 5th
Cumberland 1,363 2,252 6th
McMinn 1,265 2,352 7th
Loudon 1,369 2,532 8th
Rhea 929 2,801 9th

We still encourage businesses to require face coverings/masks within their businesses.

It’s still important, in my opinion, to try to not transmit viruses or germs. We encourage you to still wear a mask, social distance when possible, stay home when sick, and practice good healthy hygiene. All of this is important to keep our community safe.

I’ll report again next week, and hopefully, it’s another uneventful week. It looks like most counties are performing relatively the same way. Hopefully, we can keep our hospitalizations down.

I would encourage everyone to get a Flu shot. Our Health Department is now administering Flu vaccines with or without insurance.

Thanks again for tuning in.

God bless the United States, the State of Tennessee, and Roane County.

