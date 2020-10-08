Guinn James Marrow, Oak Ridge

Guinn James Marrow, age 93 of Oak Ridge, entered into Heaven on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his home.

As a child he gave his life to Jesus but started following Jesus at age 81 and faithfully attending church each week and only was absent when he was sick. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Guinn grew up in Monroe County area. Born of William and Rosa Marrow in 1927. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Luke, Willard, and Richard; sisters, Lucille, Lorena, Toots, Kitty, Dean; his only grandson, Chris Goldston.

Guinn served in the Army from 1945-1947 as a teenager. He was a chauffeur to the Generals during the Nuremberg trials serving in the 1st Division Infantry. After his service in the Military, Guinn worked with Union Carbide at K25 for 45 years in the maintenance department. His passion was deer and turkey hunting.

He is survived by his wife, Allene Plemons Marrow of 67 years; brother, Sam Morrow; sister, Helen Yoder; son, Jerry Marrow; daughters Joyce Marrow and Lisa Roach (Daniel); grandchildren, Hollie Mitchell McCutcheon (Lance), Kelli Hansen and Emily Roach; great-granddaughter, Hannah.

The Marrow family would like to thank Calvary Baptist Church for all the prayers.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a church or charity of your choice.

A celebration of Guinn’s life will be held at 3:30-4 pm on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Burial to immediately follow with Military Honors.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Marrow family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

