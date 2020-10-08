Audrey Dale Hawkins, Clinton

Audrey Dale Hawkins, age 49 of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his residence. Audrey was born March 12, 1971 in Lake City, Tennessee to Lloyd D. Hawkins and Marie Martin Hawkins. Audrey was a truck driver for Emmit Construction. He was of the Baptist Faith and a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church. Audrey enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and horseback riding. In addition to his father, Audrey is preceded in death by his grandparents.

Visitation: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Monday, October 12, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 3:00 PM, Monday, October 12, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment: To follow funeral service at Leach Cemetery in Lake City

