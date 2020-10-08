David Earl Milligan, 52

David Earl Milligan, age 52, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020, at Cumberland Medical Center after a three-week battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

David was born in Parma, Michigan, on March 28, 1968, to the late Keith Franklin Milligan and Iris Janet Milligan née Hunt.

At age nine, after the death of his father in 1977, David and his mother moved to West, Tennessee. In 1998 he settled down in Cookeville, Tennessee and attended Tennessee Technology University. He worked many years in retail sales, but more than anything he loved fishing, visiting the mountains and being a grandpa.

David was predeceased in death by his parents Keith Franklin Milligan and Iris Janet Milligan née Hunt, Brothers Craig Milligan, Randall Milligan, Jim Milligan, Grandchildren, Elizabeth, Marble, and Tilley.

David is Survived in death by wife Tina Louise Milligan, Children Alexandria Lynn Garrison, Austin Eric Vincent, Jessica Summer Milligan, Ashley Nicole Martin, and husband Matthew, CJ Roberts, Zach Hugueley and wife Heather, and David Allen Milligan and wife Tricia. Grandchildren, Brayden Lee Baker, Conner Milligan, Elijah David Augustus Martin, Jackson Chase Garrison, Kai Eric Martin, Ryker Milligan, Chloe Rae Connell, Jeremiah Cole Garrison, Brother, Michael Milligan, Sister, Debbie Legens, Sisters-in-law Janna Ledferd, and husband, Mike. Mother in law Joyce Faye McCloud.

Special Friends, Lauren Gabel, Bailey Harlow, Mike and Mickie Vickers, Brittany Vincent, Gene Greer, Tyler Garrison, and George Hoff.

The family will receive friends Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. E.D.T. (1:00 p.m. C.D.T.) until 3:00 p.m. E.D.T. (2:00 p.m. C.D.T.) at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. E.D.T. (2:00 p.m. C.D.T.) from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Thomas Brady officiating. Cremation to follow, and ashes scattered at his favorite place in North Carolina.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

