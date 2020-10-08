Allen Edgerton, Harriman

Mr. Allen Edgerton, 53, of Harriman passed away October 7 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. He enjoyed watching football and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his mother: Elizabeth Edgerton.

He is survived by four daughters & sons-in-law: Kristie & Jose Monzon, Agela & Jeffrey Gunderman, Kimberly Edgerton & Ron Sutton, and Ashley Edgerton.

Brother: Phillip Edgerton.

Nine grandchildren.

And many friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Edgerton family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

