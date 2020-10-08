Allen Edgerton, Harriman

News Department 3 hours ago Uncategorized Leave a comment 56 Views

Mr. Allen Edgerton, 53, of Harriman passed away October 7 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville.  He enjoyed watching football and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his mother: Elizabeth Edgerton.

He is survived by four daughters & sons-in-law: Kristie & Jose Monzon, Agela & Jeffrey Gunderman, Kimberly Edgerton & Ron Sutton, and Ashley Edgerton.

Brother: Phillip Edgerton.

Nine grandchildren.

And many friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Edgerton family.

About News Department

Check Also

Elmer Trammell, Clinton

Elmer Trammell, age 87, of Clinton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: