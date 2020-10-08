Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs to Attend Friday’s Fulton vs. Clinton Game as Guest Band Director

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs has announced he will be attending this Friday’s Fulton vs. Clinton football game at Fulton High School as a guest Band Director.

According to WVLT, the former wrestling star will be attending some high school football games around Knox County in the coming weeks.

“Here in the South, there is no doubt that football, both under Friday night lights and on Saturdays, is a treasured tradition,” said Mayor Jacobs. “Because I can’t be in schools and classrooms visiting with administrators, students and teachers one-on-one as I have in the past, I thought this would be a fun way to show my support in a safe way.”

Mayor Jacobs will serve as guest band director at some games and a coin toss official for others.

For the complete schedule of the games he will be attending, visit wvlt.tv.

