Homer E. Harmon, Harriman

News Department 7 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 62 Views

Homer E. Harmon age 89 of Harriman, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at his home. He was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church, served in the United States Navy, retired from X-10 in Oak Ridge after 40 years. Homer loved gardening, University of Tennessee Football, and spending time with his family.

Preceded in death by sons, Rick and Kim Harmon, Parents, Joe Harmon & Bernice Harmon Silvey, brothers, Joe Wendell Harmon and Clyde Eugene Harmon, sister, Vivian Harmon Leffew.

Survived by

Wife of 68 years Wanda Bullens Harmon
Grandsons Justin and wife Brenda Harmon
Aaron and wife Lora Lee Harmon
Great Grandsons Liam and Sawyer Harmon

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Roane Memorial Gardens with Bro. Sam Leslie officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Harmon Family.

About News Department

Check Also

Carl Edward Wright, Clinton

Carl Edward Wright, age 73 of Clinton passed away at his home on Monday, October …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: