Brandon Allen Armstrong, Harriman

Brandon Allen Armstrong, age 25 of Harriman, died October 4, 2020 in his home. He was born May 15, 1995 in Oak Ridge to father Rocky Armstrong and mother Connie Armstrong. He attended Roane County schools and graduated from Roane County High School in 2012, where he was a member of the football team. He was currently working at AT&T as a sales representative in Bristol, VA.

Brandon was a loving and caring son, brother, and friend to so many people. He had a huge heart that felt for everybody. He had a love for life and dreams of things to come and a smile that was contagious to see. Brandon’s most dearest love was his best friend Bandit. Bandit has

been by him through so many times and truly was this man’s best friend.

Brandon is survived by his parents Rocky and Michelle Armstrong; and Connie Armstrong; his brothers Brian Snow and Logan East; his sisters Teresa Armstrong and Megan Roberson. He also leaves his paternal grandparents Patricia and Wayne Johnson and great grandmother Dorothy Howard. He is also survived by his aunt and uncle Tommy and Christina Snow and George and Kim Craddock along with many cousins.

Brandon was preceded in death by uncle Aaron Johnson, cousin Reagan Craddock, grandparents Ronnie and Patsy Snow, great grandfather Bill Howard, and great grandparents Allen and Mary Snow.

Graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens. (160 Edgemoor Road Powell, TN.)

We will always carry your memory in our hearts and forever miss you.

