Jerry G. Rushlow, Harriman

Jerry G. Rushlow, age 76 of Harriman, TN and former resident of Carthage, NY, passed away unexpectedly at Roane Medical Center on October 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving children and companion, Nancy Meeks.

Born June 24, 1944 in Carthage, NY to the late Gilbert and Elizabeth Rushlow. He was a gentle, loving son, always looking out for his parents. Jerry married Patricia L Smith on December 20, 1965 and was blessed with three children during their marriage. The marriage ended in divorce, but they remained lifelong friends.

Jerry graduated from Carthage Central School. He was in the Army National Guard for 8 years while beginning his career as a machinist at New York Airbrake/General Signal. He was a dedicated employee who advanced to a master machinist, to Foreman and retired as a member of the management team in Charleston, South Carolina. He retired after 30 years of service.

Jerry relocated to Harriman, Tennessee where he resided with his companion, Nancy Meeks for the past 27 years. He enjoyed quiet moments at home, working on projects in his shop. He never allowed his health to limit his ability to live freely. He made several friends in his mountain community. His newest best friend was his dog Buddy, who brought pure enjoyment and they shared an unbreakable bond. Buddy was his protector to the end.

Jerry enjoyed fishing, bowling, playing cards, watching football, woodworking and hunting with his family and friends. He was a member of the Great Bend Rod and Gun Club before moving to South Carolina. He mostly cherished spending time with all his grandchildren in New York and Florida. He was proud of each and every one of them. He enjoyed attending stock car races and was his grandson’s number 1 fan.

Jerry is survived by his three children, Lynne (Gregory) Young, Watertown, NY; Jerrilee (John) Goodrich, Plant City, Florida; and George (Karyn) Rushlow, Lansing, NY; and his seven grandchildren Garett, Gavin and Gracie Rushlow, Nathan and Caleb Howell, Zachary West and Brianna Young and his great grandson Quintin West; He is also survived by his siblings Nancy Campany, Rosemary Bauter, Jenny Rhone, Robert and Richard Rushlow and his companion’s son, Edward McGhee. Jerry is predeceased by his brother, Larry Rushlow.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, October 10th at 11:00am at Fairview Cemetery in Carthage with Wayne Arnold officiating. Viewing will be held privately by the family at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Local arrangements are being held by Jackson Funeral Services, Oliver Springs.

To leave a note for Jerry’s family or to sign the online guest book go to jacksonfuneralservices.com

