MEDIC Regional Blood Center Earns AABB Accreditation

Brad Jones 10 hours ago News Leave a comment 62 Views

Knoxville, Tenn. – MEDIC Regional Blood Center has been granted AABB accreditation for Donor Center Activities.

Accreditation follows an intensive on-site assessment by specially trained AABB assessors and establishes that the level of technical and administrative performance within the facility meets or exceeds the standards set by AABB. By successfully meeting those requirements, MEDIC Regional Blood Center joins similar facilities located throughout the United States and around the world.

“The AABB’s Accreditation procedures are voluntary,” according to Director of Communications and Donor Engagement Kristy Altman. “MEDIC sought AABB Accreditation because this program assists facilities around the world in achieving excellence by promoting a level of professional and technical expertise that contributes to quality performance and safety.”

AABB’s Accreditation Program contributes to the quality and safety of collecting, processing, testing, distributing and administering blood and cellular therapy products. The Accreditation Program assesses the quality and operational systems in place within a facility. The basis for assessment is compliance with AABB standards, Code of Federal Regulations and other federal guidance documents.

For more information on MEDIC Regional Blood Center, please visit www.medicblood.org or call 865-524-3074. For specific media and promotions requests, please contact Director of Communications and Donor Engagement Kristy Altman at 865-521-2663 or via email at [email protected].

