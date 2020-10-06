Odis Rhea Phillips, Jacksboro

CMSGT (USA Air Force, Retired) Odis Rhea Phillips, age 89 of Jacksboro, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born February 4, 1931 to the late Grance and Elzie Lowe Phillips on New River. Odis was raised as a Master Mason in 1964 and was a member of Sam Davis Lodge #661 in Smyrna, TN. He was a United States Air Force veteran having served from October of 1950 until retiring August of 1974; Odis then retired as a VA Hospital Administrator in 1995. He graduated from Saint Leo College with a degree in human resources on September 1, 1983 after having put his own children through college. He had many travels all over the world, but he always said that he loved the beautiful hills of East Tennessee the most. He was a good Christian man and was a member of Laurel Branch Baptist Church. He attended Vasper Baptist Church in his later years and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Glenna of 54 years; siblings, Homer Phillips, Udena Phillips, Robert Lee Phillips, Wanda Phillips Patterson, Chester Phillips, Christine Phillips Teague, and Zelma Phillips Blankenship; son-in-law, Joe Orta.

Odis is survived by: children, Patricia Orta, Pamela Major and husband Gil; grandchildren, Elizabeth Anne Orta, Michael Joseph Orta and wife Autumn; great-grandchildren, Amanda Lee-Anne Orta, Alexandra Orta, Victoria Tackett, Emily Taylor Orta, Katelyn Orta, Christian Orta; great-great-grandchildren, Skylar Smith and Mira Smith; several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends.

Due to the pandemic only a graveside service will take place on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 4pm at the Raines Grove Cemetery in Caryville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Knox Activity Department – c/o Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans Home at 9910 Coward Mill Road, Knoxville, TN 37931.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

