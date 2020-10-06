Signature HealthCARE announced a merger of their facilities

Signature HealthCARE announced today (October 6, 2020) their location in Harriman will merge with Rockwood as of this week.

Company officials say as with any transition, many factors played a role in this decision, which was not made lightly. They include, but are not limited to, the close proximity of the two facilities to one another, approximately 11 miles, occupancy levels at each facility, and the financial feasibility of two facilities in one county. At this time, both facilities combined only reach about 35% occupancy and at that level it is not financially judicious to continue both facilities.

Officials believe the merging of the two facilities will provide new faces and socialization opportunities for a newly combined community of residents, resident’s families and staff, and a stronger financial plan and outlook.

Signature HealthCARE of Rockwood is poised and prepared to provide timely, appropriate, and quality resident post-acute services to all persons needing care in Roane County and they look forward to continuing those services for its current residents and those that will come from Harriman.

Communication regarding the merger has begun with the responsible parties and/or legal representatives of the residents at both Harriman and Rockwood. Each resident’s individual goals, preferences, and needs have remained as a top priority in every discussion, and the ultimate choice to transfer to Rockwood or elsewhere is 100% up to the resident, and if needed, their responsible party, always.

Signature HealthCARE expects the wind-down of Harriman within approximately 60 days.

