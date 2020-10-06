Signature HealthCARE announced a merger of their facilities

Brad Jones 9 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 273 Views

Signature HealthCARE announced today (October 6, 2020) their location in Harriman will merge with Rockwood as of this week.

Company officials say as with any transition, many factors played a role in this decision, which was not made lightly. They include, but are not limited to, the close proximity of the two facilities to one another, approximately 11 miles, occupancy levels at each facility, and the financial feasibility of two facilities in one county. At this time, both facilities combined only reach about 35% occupancy and at that level it is not financially judicious to continue both facilities.

Officials believe the merging of the two facilities will provide new faces and socialization opportunities for a newly combined community of residents, resident’s families and staff, and a stronger financial plan and outlook.

Signature HealthCARE of Rockwood is poised and prepared to provide timely, appropriate, and quality resident post-acute services to all persons needing care in Roane County and they look forward to continuing those services for its current residents and those that will come from Harriman.

Communication regarding the merger has begun with the responsible parties and/or legal representatives of the residents at both Harriman and Rockwood. Each resident’s individual goals, preferences, and needs have remained as a top priority in every discussion, and the ultimate choice to transfer to Rockwood or elsewhere is 100% up to the resident, and if needed, their responsible party, always.

Signature HealthCARE expects the wind-down of Harriman within approximately 60 days.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

OEB Law Game of the Week

Oneida at Rockwood This region match-up is to keep pace with Meigs County, an Oneida …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: