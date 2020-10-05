William Thomas “Tommy” Boyd, Rockwood

William Thomas “Tommy” Boyd, age 63, passed away at home on October 2nd, 2020 in Rockwood. He was a loving husband, father, and Papa. He was a retired plumber and heat and air installer. He enjoyed wood working.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Jess and Cecil Gamble; Mother: Jessie Mae Freels; Step-father: Vaden Freels; Father: Bill Boyd; Sister: Amelia Brooks; Brothers: Guy Freels, Randy Freels; Mother-in-law: Mary Jane Clark; Father-in-law: Andy Clark; Sister-in-law: Frances Spray. He is survived by:
Wife of 40 years: Melva Boyd of Rockwood, TN
Son: Jasper & Katey Boyd of Laramie, WY
Daughter: Miranda Boyd of Rockwood, TN
Daughter of the heart: Shannon Russell of Harriman, TN
Grandchildren: Clayton & Paige Bright of Rockwood, TN
Micah Boyd of Laramie, WY
Uncle: Jay Gamble
Sisters: Bliss Gonzales
Lou Brummitt & Lynn
Brothers: Billy Boyd & Eugenia
Clay Freels (Mary)
Mike Freels
Craig Freels (Robin)
James Freels (Karen)
Sisters-in-law: Dana Seiber
Judith Clark
Brother-in-law: Richard Clark
And a host of nieces, nephews, and friends
Special Friends: Donnie Rackard, Glenn Armes, Don Johnson, David Ledford, Ernie Bright, Rick Stegall, and Steve Young
And all of his grown-up little leaguers
Psalm 23
John 3:16
Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. William Thomas “Tommy” Boyd.