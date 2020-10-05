Geraldine Wright, Lake City

Geraldine Wright, age 75 of Lake City, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at her home. She was born on November 24, 1944 to the late Raymond and Ellen Robbins Shoun in Lafollette. She enjoyed cooking when she was able. She also loved children and was a long time beloved member of Willowbrook Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and kept the nursery before her health failed. She will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Donald Wright; brothers-in-law, Arthur Harness and Jim Herrell.

She is survived by: children, Teresa Dawn Wright, Thomas Gene Wright, Noel Zintak and husband Chris; sisters, Pauline Harness, Carol Ann Wilson and husband Eddie, Shirley Herrell; grandchildren, Liam Alec Wright, Isaiah By rge, Aiden Watzlawick; and lots of good friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Lake City on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with Pastor Roger Leach officiating. Family and friends will meet at the Oak Grove Cemetery on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11am for her graveside service.

www.holleygamble.com

