Geraldine Wright, Lake City

News Department 1 hour ago Obituaries Leave a comment 48 Views

Geraldine Wright, age 75 of Lake City, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at her home. She was born on November 24, 1944 to the late Raymond and Ellen Robbins Shoun in Lafollette. She enjoyed cooking when she was able. She also loved children and was a long time beloved member of Willowbrook Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and kept the nursery before her health failed. She will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Donald Wright; brothers-in-law, Arthur Harness and Jim Herrell.

She is survived by: children, Teresa Dawn Wright, Thomas Gene Wright, Noel Zintak and husband Chris; sisters, Pauline Harness, Carol Ann Wilson and husband Eddie, Shirley Herrell; grandchildren, Liam Alec Wright, Isaiah By   rge, Aiden Watzlawick; and lots of good friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Lake City on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with Pastor Roger Leach officiating. Family and friends will meet at the Oak Grove Cemetery on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11am for her graveside service. 

www.holleygamble.com   

About News Department

Check Also

Margarett Ann Webb, Andersonville

Margarett Ann Webb, age 75 of Andersonville, passed away on October 1, 2020 at Norris …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: