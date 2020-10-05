Oak Ridgers can now register for CodeRED notifications by texting ‘OAKRIDGE’ to 99411

Brad Jones 3 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 52 Views

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Oct. 5, 2020) – Oak Ridgers now have a new way to register for the CodeRED Community Notification System, which is used by the City to make notifications during the event of an emergency, severe weather, extended power outage or other community events.

Many residents no longer have home phones but rely on their cell phone for communication. Individuals can now text the keyword ‘OAKRIDGE’, without a space, to 99411, and receive a response back containing the Community Notification Enrollment (CNE) link for the City of Oak Ridge.

The CodeRED system allows individuals to log into the system and register their cell phone number and e-mail address in order to receive alerts while at work or home.

If someone lives outside the Oak Ridge city limits, but works in the city, they can register their cell phone at the business address and receive notifications while at work.

Residents can still register online and on a desktop device by clicking here or visiting oakridgetn.gov/department/FireDept/Safety/CodeRED.

For more information, visit oakridgetn.gov or contact the Oak Ridge Fire Department at (865) 425-3520.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Bank Robbery Suspect in Custody

Joshua R. Hutchins, 27, Clinton Update: 8:00am, 9/30/20 The bank robbery suspect, who has been …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: