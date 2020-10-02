Margarett Ann Webb, Andersonville

Margarett Ann Webb, age 75 of Andersonville, passed away on October 1, 2020 at Norris Health and Rehab. Margarett was strong in her love for her family and her love for the Lord. She enjoyed fishing, hummingbirds and her cat, Pretty Boy. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her parents Paul and Leola Setzer; brother, Paul Setzer; and sister, Linda Holt.

She is survived and will be greatly missed by her husband, Eugene Webb of Powell, TN; daughter, Debi Webb and her fiancé Andrew of Halls, TN; grandson, Chris Webb; brother-in-law, Jimmy Holt of Georgia; great-grandchildren, Blake and Brayden Webb.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm in the chapel at Jones Mortuary with a funeral service to follow at 7:00pm. Family and friends will gather at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11:00am for interment.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

