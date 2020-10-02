Dollie Nufamia Lykins, Briceville

Dollie Nufamia Lykins, age 78 of Briceville, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her residence. Dollie was born on June 15, 1942 to the late Doc Arthur Taylor and Edra Edith McCoy. She was of the Baptist faith and attended Tennessee Hollow Baptist Church. Dollie loved her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by: Parents, Son William Lykins, Sisters Violet Harmon, Shirly Hansard, and brother Jerry Taylor. She is survived by

Daughter Leatrice Lykins Briceville

Sisters Sondra Wilson

Marilyn Dunbar

Ginger Turnbill

Grandchildren Taylor Brown

Matt Brown

Great-grandchildren Oliver Brown

Melody Barnes

Graveside service: Family and friends will meet at 2:00pm Sunday October 4, 2020 at the Circle Cemetery in Briceville, Tennessee.

Hatmaker Funeral Home

