Dollie Nufamia Lykins, Briceville

Dollie Nufamia Lykins, age 78 of Briceville, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her residence. Dollie was born on June 15, 1942 to the late Doc Arthur Taylor and Edra Edith McCoy. She was of the Baptist faith and attended Tennessee Hollow Baptist Church. Dollie loved her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by: Parents, Son William Lykins, Sisters Violet Harmon, Shirly Hansard, and brother Jerry Taylor. She is survived by
Daughter Leatrice Lykins Briceville
Sisters Sondra Wilson
Marilyn Dunbar
Ginger Turnbill
Grandchildren Taylor Brown
Matt Brown
Great-grandchildren Oliver Brown
Melody Barnes
Graveside service: Family and friends will meet at 2:00pm Sunday October 4, 2020 at the Circle Cemetery in Briceville, Tennessee.