Dollie Nufamia Lykins, Briceville

News Department 10 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 43 Views

Dollie Nufamia Lykins, age 78 of Briceville, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her residence. Dollie was born on June 15, 1942 to the late Doc Arthur Taylor and Edra Edith McCoy. She was of the Baptist faith and attended Tennessee Hollow Baptist Church. Dollie loved her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by: Parents, Son William Lykins, Sisters Violet Harmon, Shirly Hansard, and brother Jerry Taylor. She is survived by

Daughter                        Leatrice Lykins               Briceville

Sisters                            Sondra Wilson

                                       Marilyn Dunbar

                                       Ginger Turnbill

Grandchildren                 Taylor Brown

                                       Matt Brown

Great-grandchildren        Oliver Brown

                                      Melody Barnes

Graveside service:  Family and friends will meet at 2:00pm Sunday October 4, 2020 at the Circle Cemetery in Briceville, Tennessee.

Hatmaker Funeral Home

About News Department

Check Also

Cherry Kay (Whitaker) Zimmerman, Claxton

Cherry Kay (Whitaker) Zimmerman Nov. 28, 1947 – Sept. 29, 2020 Cherry Kay (Whitaker) Zimmerman, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: