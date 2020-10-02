Richard Leroy Manson, 73

Richard Leroy Manson age 73 of Myrtle Beach, SC died on June 13,2020 in his home with family by his side. Richard was born on February 9,1947 to Hazel Meritt Manson and Gerald Manson in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He would later go on to serve our country in the United States Navy from 1964-1968. After getting out of the Navy he was employed in the carpentry industry and then He was a boiler operator for North Carolina A&T .Richard was loved throughout life by many and had a smile that lit up a room anywhere he would go. He sure loved his Cadillacs.

He is survived by his children Deonna, Rick, Dusty, David, Brandy and Bo. His grandchildren include Jake, Joey, Tristan, Liam, Shaylynn, Aleasha, Harris, and Xander. His Great grandchildren include Amara, Ian, Zamora, Koby, Avery, Paige, and Isabella.

His siblings include his brother Don and his half-sister Evelyn and many other friends, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He became great friends with his neighbors Horrace and Susan shortly after moving into his home in Myrtle Beach. He would have coffee every morning and sit around and catch up, sometimes he would go over to their house and fall asleep in the chair just because he enjoyed the company and never liked being alone. The two of them would look out for each other as if they had known one another their entire lives.

He is proceeded in death by his late wife Carolyn Manson, mother Hazel Powell and his Father Gerald Manson.

Richard will be greatly missed by so many friends and family but never forgotten.

As per his wishes he is to be cremated and buried alongside his wife of 29 years Carolyn Newby Manson in Tennessee.

Services to be held October 3rd, 2020 at 12:00 pm ET.

Smyrna Cemetery 850 Smyrna Rd, Evensville, TN 37332.

