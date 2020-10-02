OEB Law Game of the Week

Brad Jones 17 hours ago Featured, Sports Leave a comment 456 Views

Oneida at Rockwood

This region match-up is to keep pace with Meigs County, an Oneida win means they are still in the hunt for a Region Championship.  But for Rockwood, they would need a couple of upsets for them to be able to capture a region crown, starting with a win on tonight.

This is only the 17th meeting between the schools and Oneida has a slight lead in the series, 9 – 7.

Oneida has a deep football tradition, playing in their 84th season and in the Top 30 of all-time wins in the state of Tennessee (575-304-12).

But Rockwood has been playing football for 101 years and not far behind the Indians in wins.  (474-361-18, for 45th on the list of wins).

Both teams are run oriented so expect 3 yards and a cloud of dust in this game. However, Oneida runs a lot out of I-formation but will mix in some Pistol formation and Shotgun spread formation. You also have to be careful of the Wildcat with Kolby Morgan in the backfield.

Oneida features D-1 prospect Kolby Morgan at running back and punter.  Morgan has received offers from Army, Navy, Tennessee Tech and University of the Cumberlands. Morgan leads Oneida with 772 yards rushing for the season.

The Indians have 1,388 yards on the ground, compared to only 197 through the air. So the key to beating Oneida is definitely shutting down the ground game. But that is easier said than done.

Rockwood features a quick as lightning player that is exciting to watch, Jaiden Hannibal is only 5’6” and 120 lbs., but is a great athlete and only a junior.

The coaches for this game are Coach Tony Lambert, who is number 2 on the all-time wins list at Oneida. Coach Lambert is 5-3 all-time versus Rockwood.

And for Rockwood, John Webb is in his 25th year at the helm of the Tigers and is the winningest coach at the school. Coach Webb is 5-5 all-time versus Oneida.

This game should be exciting and hard hitting.  It’s the OEB LAW Game of the Week on BBB TV-12.

Comcast Channel 12 in Anderson, Campbell, Roane, and parts of Morgan County. www.bbbtv12.com and on the Roku, AppleTV, FireTV by using the BoxCast Channel and searching BBB TV-12.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

UPDATE: Person of Interest being investigated in Enrichment Credit Union Robbery

A person of interest is being investigated in tonight’s Enrichment Federal Credit Union bank robbery. …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: