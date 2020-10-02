Oneida at Rockwood

This region match-up is to keep pace with Meigs County, an Oneida win means they are still in the hunt for a Region Championship. But for Rockwood, they would need a couple of upsets for them to be able to capture a region crown, starting with a win on tonight.

This is only the 17th meeting between the schools and Oneida has a slight lead in the series, 9 – 7.

Oneida has a deep football tradition, playing in their 84th season and in the Top 30 of all-time wins in the state of Tennessee (575-304-12).

But Rockwood has been playing football for 101 years and not far behind the Indians in wins. (474-361-18, for 45th on the list of wins).

Both teams are run oriented so expect 3 yards and a cloud of dust in this game. However, Oneida runs a lot out of I-formation but will mix in some Pistol formation and Shotgun spread formation. You also have to be careful of the Wildcat with Kolby Morgan in the backfield.

Oneida features D-1 prospect Kolby Morgan at running back and punter. Morgan has received offers from Army, Navy, Tennessee Tech and University of the Cumberlands. Morgan leads Oneida with 772 yards rushing for the season.

The Indians have 1,388 yards on the ground, compared to only 197 through the air. So the key to beating Oneida is definitely shutting down the ground game. But that is easier said than done.

Rockwood features a quick as lightning player that is exciting to watch, Jaiden Hannibal is only 5’6” and 120 lbs., but is a great athlete and only a junior.

The coaches for this game are Coach Tony Lambert, who is number 2 on the all-time wins list at Oneida. Coach Lambert is 5-3 all-time versus Rockwood.

And for Rockwood, John Webb is in his 25th year at the helm of the Tigers and is the winningest coach at the school. Coach Webb is 5-5 all-time versus Oneida.

This game should be exciting and hard hitting. It’s the OEB LAW Game of the Week on BBB TV-12.

Comcast Channel 12 in Anderson, Campbell, Roane, and parts of Morgan County. www.bbbtv12.com and on the Roku, AppleTV, FireTV by using the BoxCast Channel and searching BBB TV-12.

