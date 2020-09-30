Malcolm Richard Theisen, Oak Ridge

April 29, 1936 – September 28, 2020

Malcolm Richard Theisen was born on April 29, 1936 in Hollywood, CA; grew up in Montana and graduated from Belgrade High School in 1955.

He graduated from Montana State College in Bozeman, Montana with a degree in Chemistry in 1959. He began working for the Atomic Energy Commission in 1961 in Oak Ridge.

He worked in Washington DC, and then Puerto Rico and returned to the Oak Ridge office in 1964 where he worked in materials production and weapons activities.

In 1981 he was appointed Director of the Weapons Division for the Oak Ridge Office of the D. O. E. In 1985 he was appointed Classification Officer for the Oak Ridge Operations and retired from that position in January of 1993. Following that he worked for Martin Marietta Energy Systems, Analysis Corporation and Enterprise Advisory Services working in classification.

For many years Malcolm was involved in coaching youth baseball teams and was an avid U.T. sports fan. He enjoyed bowling, gardening, woodworking and reading. He was a member of the Highland View Church of Christ.

Malcolm was preceded in death by the “Love of his life”, Carol Randy Theisen; his parents Delwin Francis and Chelsea Laverne Ford Theisen; daughter, Randy Lee Goodpasture; sisters, Laverne Cook and Juanita Bergquist.

He is survived by his sons and their wives, Tracy and Loretta Rollins of Oak Ridge and Daniel and Anita Theisen of Knoxville; his sister Deanna Bruckner and husband Dean; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and lots of nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid19, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Weatherford Mortuary is handling the arrangements. An online guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

